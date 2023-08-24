Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,472 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

