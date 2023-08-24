Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.