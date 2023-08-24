Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $291,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

