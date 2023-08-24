Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

