Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

