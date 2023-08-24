Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 819 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $4,315,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,676,197.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,038 shares of company stock worth $23,501,530 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.67.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $514.51 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $525.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

