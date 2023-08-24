Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $156.53 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

