Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 289,434 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.8 %

InterDigital stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $98.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

