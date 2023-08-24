Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $248.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.64.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

