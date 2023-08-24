Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

