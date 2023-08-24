Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Sells $5,644,453.30 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $182.53 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $184.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

