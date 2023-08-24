Insider Selling: Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) CAO Sells 20,695 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CAH opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $95.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $22,150,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 217,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 288,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

