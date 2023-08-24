Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Sells $91,954.81 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $91,954.81. Following the sale, the executive now owns 87,934 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blasio Riccardo Di also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $267,804.48.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $78.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Commvault Systems

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.