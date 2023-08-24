Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Sells 6,500,000 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OSCR stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,809,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 652,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 121.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

