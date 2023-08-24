Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Sells 6,500,000 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OSCR stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.89.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on OSCR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.
