Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Up 0.1 %

Celanese stock opened at $117.51 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

