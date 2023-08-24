Intech Investment Management LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,737.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,759 shares of company stock worth $1,308,831 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

