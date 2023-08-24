Intech Investment Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,851 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $59.27 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.