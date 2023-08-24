Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,286 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

MAR opened at $203.25 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

