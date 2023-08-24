Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $377.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.36 and its 200 day moving average is $356.05. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.