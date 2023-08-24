International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,446,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $675,824,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,430,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,766,000 after purchasing an additional 763,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

