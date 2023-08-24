Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,932 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $101,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.