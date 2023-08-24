Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 36,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.09.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $370.74 on Thursday. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,367,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at $75,367,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at $348,101,674.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,571. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.