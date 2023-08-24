iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.03 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

