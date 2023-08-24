iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 797,760 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,023,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 762,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,343,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 470,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

