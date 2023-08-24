iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

