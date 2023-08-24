Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Financial Analysis

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -93.01% -84.21% -61.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ispire Technology and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A 22nd Century Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

22nd Century Group has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 877.89%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Ispire Technology.

This table compares Ispire Technology and 22nd Century Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group $83.98 million 0.49 -$59.80 million ($5.30) -0.37

Ispire Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 22nd Century Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats Ispire Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

