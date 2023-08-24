Jana Partners Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $1,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,268,237.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.84, a PEG ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 395,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,514,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 656,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

