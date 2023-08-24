Jefferies Financial Group Increases Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Price Target to $15.37

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.55 to $15.37 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Megaport Stock Performance

Megaport Company Profile

OTCMKTS MGPPF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

