Jefferies Financial Group Increases Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Price Target to $15.37

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $12.55 to $15.37 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
