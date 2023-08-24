Jeffrey Wayne Durham Sells 6,503 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total transaction of $1,791,056.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $274.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $168.24 and a 52 week high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.53.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $33,110,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.