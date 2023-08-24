JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
OBDC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
