JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHDN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $89.17 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

