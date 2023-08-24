JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.09. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 27,600 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $75,624.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,484,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 120,600 shares of company stock valued at $379,824 and have sold 75,428 shares valued at $310,196. Corporate insiders own 38.83% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nerdy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nerdy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

