JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Insider Activity at JOANN

In related news, Director Marybeth Hays acquired 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at $50,470.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOANN

JOANN Trading Down 1.8 %

JOAN opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.87. JOANN has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $478.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 99.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.