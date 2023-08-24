John A. Odonnell Sells 27,508 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,401,532.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,947.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cactus by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cactus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 369,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

