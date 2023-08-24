Joseph Leo Binz Sells 1,739 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $320,584.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Atlassian Stock Up 0.9 %
TEAM stock opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $267.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
