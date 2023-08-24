Joseph Leo Binz Sells 1,739 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $320,584.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,406,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.9 %

TEAM stock opened at $191.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $267.58.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.