JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $201.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.72.

AVB opened at $180.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.99. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $216.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

