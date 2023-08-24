JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $37.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $29.61 on Monday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 306,086 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

