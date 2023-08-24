JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $71.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.4 %

GIS stock opened at $68.14 on Monday. General Mills has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.