JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $16.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.10 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BOCOM International cut shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.10.

XPeng stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

