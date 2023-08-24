JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $326.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $264.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.70 and its 200 day moving average is $229.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $272.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

