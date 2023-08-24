JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $20.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kyndryl

Kyndryl Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.