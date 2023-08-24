JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,103,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $274,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

