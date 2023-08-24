JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.8% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

