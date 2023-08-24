JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $133.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.35. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.