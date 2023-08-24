KeyCorp Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

Get Splunk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPLK

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.