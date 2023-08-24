Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.80. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

