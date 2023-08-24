Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Raised to $28.00 at Bank of America

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after buying an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

