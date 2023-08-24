Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $27.49. Kohl’s shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 867,388 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Kohl’s Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -465.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,298,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

