Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives $16.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -133.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

