L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after acquiring an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $178.29 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.